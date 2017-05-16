An artist projection the words "Pay Trump bribes here"
An artist and filmmaker projected the words "Pay Trump bribes here" on the front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington Monday evening. 'Pay Trump bribes here' projected on Trump hotel An artist and filmmaker projected the words "Pay Trump bribes here" on the front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington Monday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|Jack
|28
|Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g...
|15 hr
|Tax Increases
|1
|New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I...
|May 14
|Just a Little Recon
|30
|Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear
|May 13
|Frank
|1
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|May 12
|Recent salaries
|2,715
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|May 12
|Julia
|93
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May 11
|Concerned Parent
|547
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC