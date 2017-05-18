Amtrak engineer to be arraigned in de...

Amtrak engineer to be arraigned in deadly 2015 crash

The engineer in a deadly 2015 Amtrak train crash in Philadelphia surrendered to authorities on Thursday after being charged with involuntary manslaughter last week, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said. In addition to eight counts of involuntary manslaughter, former Amtrak engineer Brandon Bostian was charged with one count of causing or risking a catastrophe and numerous counts of reckless endangerment.

Chicago, IL

