American Birding Expo moving to Pennsylvania this year
Bird Watcher's Digest is bringing the American Birding Expo to Pennsylvania this year and has lined up two of the top names in birding to headline the speakers list. After two years in Columbus, Ohio, the American Birding Expo is scheduled for Friday-Sunday, Sept.29-Oct. 1, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|apocalypse
|20
|New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I...
|1 hr
|Marcus Washington
|7
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|6 hr
|Recent salaries
|2,715
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|12 hr
|Julia
|93
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|Thu
|Concerned Parent
|547
|Animal agents searching Upper Milford kennel on... (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Another Rottie Mom
|208
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|May 9
|Tax Pensions IRA
|350
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC