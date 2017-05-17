Allentown officer shot by murderer honored with purple heart
An Allentown police sergeant shot by a murderer was one of 83 officers honored Wednesday at the department's annual commendation and memorial ceremony. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was the ceremony's key speaker, and he spoke of not only respecting law enforcement, but appreciating officers and their families.
