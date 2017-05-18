9 hurt, 2 arrested in altercation at Turkish Embassy in DC
Presidents Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdogan stood side by side at the White House on Tuesday and promised to strengthen strained ties despite the Turkish leader's stern warning about Washington's arming of a Kurdish militia. The relationship between the two nations is further strained by the U.S. refusing to extradite Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric now living in Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|2 hr
|Tractor18
|1
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|Thu
|Jack
|39
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|May 17
|ohwilbur
|96
|Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g...
|May 16
|Tax Increases
|1
|New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I...
|May 14
|Just a Little Recon
|30
|Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear
|May 13
|Frank
|1
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|May 12
|Recent salaries
|2,715
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC