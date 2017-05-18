9 hurt, 2 arrested in altercation at Turkish Embassy in DC

Presidents Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdogan stood side by side at the White House on Tuesday and promised to strengthen strained ties despite the Turkish leader's stern warning about Washington's arming of a Kurdish militia. The relationship between the two nations is further strained by the U.S. refusing to extradite Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric now living in Pennsylvania.

