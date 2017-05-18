9 hurt, 2 arrested in altercation at ...

9 hurt, 2 arrested in altercation at Turkish Embassy in DC

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Presidents Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdogan stood side by side at the White House on Tuesday and promised to strengthen strained ties despite the Turkish leader's stern warning about Washington's arming of a Kurdish militia. The relationship between the two nations is further strained by the U.S. refusing to extradite Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric now living in Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa 2 hr Tractor18 1
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) Thu Jack 39
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... May 17 ohwilbur 96
Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g... May 16 Tax Increases 1
News New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I... May 14 Just a Little Recon 30
Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear May 13 Frank 1
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) May 12 Recent salaries 2,715
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC