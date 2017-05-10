4 charged in fraternity pledge hazing death to plead guilty
Four men charged in connection with a brutal fraternity hazing ritual that killed a New York City college student are due in a Pennsylvania court to plead guilty. Police say fraternity members at Pi Delta Psi physically abused Chun "Michael" Deng, a Baruch College student, then tried to cover it up as the 19-year-old lay dying in their rented house in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, about 100 miles west of New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I...
|Sun
|Just a Little Recon
|30
|Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear
|Sat
|Frank
|1
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|Sat
|True Christian wi...
|21
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|May 12
|Recent salaries
|2,715
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|May 12
|Julia
|93
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May 11
|Concerned Parent
|547
|Animal agents searching Upper Milford kennel on... (Oct '08)
|May 11
|Another Rottie Mom
|208
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC