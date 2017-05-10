4 charged in fraternity pledge hazing death to plead guilty

Four men charged in connection with a brutal fraternity hazing ritual that killed a New York City college student are due in a Pennsylvania court to plead guilty. Police say fraternity members at Pi Delta Psi physically abused Chun "Michael" Deng, a Baruch College student, then tried to cover it up as the 19-year-old lay dying in their rented house in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, about 100 miles west of New York.

