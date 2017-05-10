4 charged in fraternity pledge hazing...

4 charged in fraternity pledge hazing death to plead guilty

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Pocono Record

Four men charged in connection with a brutal fraternity hazing ritual that killed a New York City college student are due in a Pennsylvania court to plead guilty. Police say fraternity members at Pi Delta Psi physically abused Chun "Michael" Deng, a Baruch College student, then tried to cover it up as the 19-year-old lay dying in their rented house in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, about 100 miles west of New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I... Sun Just a Little Recon 30
Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear Sat Frank 1
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) Sat True Christian wi... 21
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) May 12 Recent salaries 2,715
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... May 12 Julia 93
News Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10) May 11 Concerned Parent 547
News Animal agents searching Upper Milford kennel on... (Oct '08) May 11 Another Rottie Mom 208
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC