2016 apparently not a banner year for...

2016 apparently not a banner year for enough Pennsylvanians; state tax revenues sag again

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

State Budget Secretary Randy Albright, shown here in a 2016 appearance before the state Senate Appropriations Committee, now has a billion dollar revenue shortfall to contend with as 2017-18 budget deliberations heat up. The administration had already reacted to the revenue shortfall in December - when the year-end shortfall was projected at $600 million - by freezing the state workforce at Dec. 2 levels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre... 1 hr Red Crosse 42
News At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and i... 2 hr Dee Dee Dee 89
Corruption Rampant in Lebanon, PA (Dec '10) 6 hr Rachel vaughan 15
News Woman spends $35,000 to care for a sick dog upd... 21 hr Parden Pard 18
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Apr 28 Jimmy Franks 1,312
Poll Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11) Apr 26 Ghost Teachers 349
Poll Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13) Apr 20 John Kotsch 21
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,913 • Total comments across all topics: 280,719,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC