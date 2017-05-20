2016 apparently not a banner year for enough Pennsylvanians; state tax revenues sag again

State Budget Secretary Randy Albright, shown here in a 2016 appearance before the state Senate Appropriations Committee, now has a billion dollar revenue shortfall to contend with as 2017-18 budget deliberations heat up. The administration had already reacted to the revenue shortfall in December - when the year-end shortfall was projected at $600 million - by freezing the state workforce at Dec. 2 levels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.