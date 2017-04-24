Your state House: Keeping Pennsylvani...

Your state House: Keeping Pennsylvania safe for.... plastic bags?

The Pennsylvania House voted 102-87 Tuesday in favor of a bill that would take away any city or town's ability to impose a fee, tax or ban on the use of lightweight plastic bags by retailers. Any such action would have to be approved by the state.

