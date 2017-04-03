Yoga led to better sexual health - University of Pennsylvania study finds
Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania study finds "twice-weekly yoga led to better physical, sexual, emotional, and social health", according to a Penn Medicine news-release. Men who attended a structured yoga class twice a week during prostate cancer radiation treatment reported less fatigue and better sexual and urinary function than those who didn't, according to a clinical trial led by PSOM, release points out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives...
|1 hr
|Jimmy Franks
|11
|Storm to spread snow from Michigan to Pennsylva...
|9 hr
|Jimmy Franks
|2
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|9 hr
|Jimmy Franks
|1,303
|Superintendent: Dallas student disciplined for ...
|Thu
|Whack Nude Cheeks
|1
|Man Wearing Dumb T-Shirt In Drunk Bust
|Apr 5
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|Sean Splicer
|2,713
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC