Yoga led to better sexual health - University of Pennsylvania study finds

Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania study finds "twice-weekly yoga led to better physical, sexual, emotional, and social health", according to a Penn Medicine news-release. Men who attended a structured yoga class twice a week during prostate cancer radiation treatment reported less fatigue and better sexual and urinary function than those who didn't, according to a clinical trial led by PSOM, release points out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.