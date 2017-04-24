X-Files in Pennsylvania: Is the truth out there in Penn's Woods?
For those X-Files fans who can't wait until sometime next year for the next new episodes of Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, PennLive.com has a look at what truth might, or might not, be out there in Pennsylvania. Fox recently announced that production will begin this summer with plans to air the new episodes sometime in the 2017-18 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|3 hr
|Had Enough
|1,309
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|Ghost Teachers
|349
|Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13)
|Apr 20
|John Kotsch
|21
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 19
|Lighton
|1
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 19
|Lighton
|2
|First transgender discrimination case to challe... (Jan '15)
|Apr 18
|kyman
|4
|Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c...
|Apr 14
|Safe Space Snowfl...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC