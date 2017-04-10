Woman spends $35,000 to care for a si...

Woman spends $35,000 to care for a sick dog updated

There are 1 comment on the KTUL-TV Tulsa story from 9 hrs ago, titled Woman spends $35,000 to care for a sick dog updated. In it, KTUL-TV Tulsa reports that:

Lisa Thompson's six-year-old dog, Rodeo, is an American Kennel Club- registered Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who looks happy, but he's very sick. He had a stroke when he was just two years old.

Ted Haggard s Masseur

Philadelphia, PA

#1 11 min ago
See, puppy mills generate a lot of secondary economic activity!
Reply
Chicago, IL

