With Trump absent, White House corres...

With Trump absent, White House correspondents' dinner to focus on journalism again

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

It's safe to say that the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner - traditionally the most glittery night on the Washington social calendar, where A-list celebrities sprinkle their stardust as coveted guests of media organizations - will have a different vibe this year. With the current president -highly unpopular in Hollywood - staying away, organizers say the focus will not be on the red carpet but on the bedrock principles of the event: the First Amendment and the crucial role of the press in a democracy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman spends $35,000 to care for a sick dog upd... 1 hr pattyheller 6
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) 19 hr Jimmy Franks 1,312
Poll Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11) Apr 26 Ghost Teachers 349
Poll Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13) Apr 20 John Kotsch 21
Prince Hall Freemasons Apr 19 Lighton 1
Prince Hall Freemasons Apr 19 Lighton 2
News First transgender discrimination case to challe... (Jan '15) Apr 18 kyman 4
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,897 • Total comments across all topics: 280,648,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC