Who is going to pick the apples? Not ...

Who is going to pick the apples? Not Americans.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Who will pick Pennsylvania crops? Not American workers Foreign workers on temporary visas are the only way some farmers can get the job done. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://on-ydr.co/2oB3PAp Watch: Cherry Hills Orchards owner Tom Haas talks about the need for foreign labor -- guest workers -- to keep his family business going.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) 2 hr A decade of decad... 1,302
News Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives... 11 hr Mrs Olsons coffee... 8
News Man Wearing Dumb T-Shirt In Drunk Bust Wed Christsharian Dee... 2
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) Tue Sean Splicer 2,713
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News 'I was the best qualified': Biden regrets not r... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 5
News Community college opposed (Jun '08) Apr 2 Sean Splicer 16
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,223 • Total comments across all topics: 280,102,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC