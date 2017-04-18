Virginia governor calls off execution for death-row inmate
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Thursday called off a man's execution in a 2006 murder-for-hire case, citing concerns about false information provided to jurors that he believes influenced their decision to sentence him to death. Ivan Teleguz was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, but McAuliffe commuted his sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
