U.S. presidents in Pennsylvania, from Roosevelt to Trump
All the United States presidents from Herbert Hoover through Barack Obama have been in central Pennsylvania, some while campaigning and some while they were president. Some visits were very brief - according to The Patriot-News archives Harry S. Truman stopped at the train station in Harrisburg in June 18, 1948, for 14 minutes.
