Trump's appointees raise potential ethics conflicts
President Donald Trump is populating the White House and federal agencies with former lobbyists, lawyers and consultants who in many cases are helping to craft new policies for the same industries in which they recently earned a paycheck. The potential conflicts are arising across the executive branch, according to an analysis of recently released financial disclosures, lobbying records and interviews with current and former ethics officials by The New York Times in collaboration with ProPublica.
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c...
|Fri
|Safe Space Snowfl...
|5
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Apr 13
|Sean
|2,714
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Apr 11
|Jimmy Franks
|1,305
|Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives...
|Apr 8
|Jimmy Franks
|12
|Storm to spread snow from Michigan to Pennsylva...
|Apr 7
|Jimmy Franks
|2
|Superintendent: Dallas student disciplined for ...
|Apr 6
|Whack Nude Cheeks
|1
|Man Wearing Dumb T-Shirt In Drunk Bust
|Apr 5
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
