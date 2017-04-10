Trump will zero in on trade agreements during 100th day
President Donald Trump will spend his 100th day in office talking tough on trade in one of the states that delivered his unlikely win. The president is expected to sign an executive order Saturday that will direct his Commerce Department and the U.S. Trade Representative to perform a comprehensive study of the nation's trade agreements to determine whether America is being treated fairly by its trading partners and the 164-nation World Trade Organization.
