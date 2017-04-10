Trump will zero in on trade agreement...

Trump will zero in on trade agreements during 100th day

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

President Donald Trump will spend his 100th day in office talking tough on trade in one of the states that delivered his unlikely win. The president is expected to sign an executive order Saturday that will direct his Commerce Department and the U.S. Trade Representative to perform a comprehensive study of the nation's trade agreements to determine whether America is being treated fairly by its trading partners and the 164-nation World Trade Organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman spends $35,000 to care for a sick dog upd... 2 hr pattyheller 6
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) 20 hr Jimmy Franks 1,312
Poll Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11) Apr 26 Ghost Teachers 349
Poll Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13) Apr 20 John Kotsch 21
Prince Hall Freemasons Apr 19 Lighton 1
Prince Hall Freemasons Apr 19 Lighton 2
News First transgender discrimination case to challe... (Jan '15) Apr 18 kyman 4
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,868 • Total comments across all topics: 280,649,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC