Trooper ambush killer sentenced to death in Pennsylvania

Trooper ambush killer sentenced to death in Pennsylvania

A survivalist convicted of killing a Pennsylvania state trooper in a 2014 sniper attack that launched a massive manhunt was sentenced to death on Wednesday by jurors. Eric Frein was sentenced Wednesday, a week after his conviction on charges including murder of a law enforcement officer and terrorism.

