Trial ending for Pennsylvania man who eluded manhunt in trooper ambush
He was captured about 30 miles from the barracks where he was accused of opening fire on the state troopers during a late-night shift change. Almost 1,000 members of law enforcement participated in the six-week manhunt in the northeastern Pennsylvania woods before US marshals captured Frein outside an abandoned airplane hangar.
