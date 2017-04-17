Traffic deaths down in Pennsylvania
PennDOT today announced that traffic deaths in Pennsylvania reached a record low in 2016 with 1,188 fatalities on Pennsylvania roadways last year, a new low since record keeping began in 1928, and seven less than 2015. "Our biggest priority is to keep the public safe through innovation, roadway improvements, and educational outreach," Governor Wolf said.
