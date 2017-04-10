Thousands brave weather to protest Trump climate policies
Thousands of people across the U.S. marched in rain, snow and sweltering heat Saturday to demand action on climate change - mass protests that coincided with President Donald Trump's 100th day in office and took aim at his agenda for rolling back environmental protections. At the marquee event, the Peoples Climate March in Washington, D.C., tens of thousands of demonstrators made their way down Pennsylvania Avenue on their way to encircle the White House as temperatures soared into the 90s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre...
|36 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Woman spends $35,000 to care for a sick dog upd...
|6 hr
|Parden Pard
|9
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Fri
|Jimmy Franks
|1,312
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Apr 26
|Ghost Teachers
|349
|Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13)
|Apr 20
|John Kotsch
|21
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 19
|Lighton
|1
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 19
|Lighton
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC