This was declared public health enemy No. 1 in 1987

On April 1, 1917, Scott Joplin, "The King of Ragtime Writers," died at a New York City hospital. Joplin, the composer of "Maple Leaf Rag," "The Entertainer," "The Easy Winners," "Heliotrope Bouquet" and "Solace," among other ragtime pieces, was believed to have been 49 years old at the time of his death.

