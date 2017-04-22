The Latest: Daily News, ProPublica wi...

The Latest: Daily News, ProPublica win public service prize

The New York Daily News and ProPublica have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for a series on how officials are using a nuisance abatement law to evict people from their homes, even if they haven't committed a crime. The reporting came from the review of 516 residential nuisance abatement actions from Jan. 1, 2013, through June 30, 2014.

