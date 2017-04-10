The Latest: Cosby accuser won't be qu...

The Latest: Cosby accuser won't be questioned about lawsuit

A woman who accuses Bill Cosby of sexual assault won't be cross-examined about the lawsuit she filed against him at the comedian's Pennsylvania trial. A judge on Friday says neither side can introduce evidence about the defamation and sexual battery lawsuit that Cosby settled with Andrea Constand a decade ago.

