The Latest: Cosby accuser won't be questioned about lawsuit
A woman who accuses Bill Cosby of sexual assault won't be cross-examined about the lawsuit she filed against him at the comedian's Pennsylvania trial. A judge on Friday says neither side can introduce evidence about the defamation and sexual battery lawsuit that Cosby settled with Andrea Constand a decade ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman spends $35,000 to care for a sick dog upd...
|11 min
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|4 hr
|Jimmy Franks
|1,312
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Apr 26
|Ghost Teachers
|349
|Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13)
|Apr 20
|John Kotsch
|21
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 19
|Lighton
|1
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 19
|Lighton
|2
|First transgender discrimination case to challe... (Jan '15)
|Apr 18
|kyman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC