The amazing true story of a Pennsylvania squirrel in King Arthur's court
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A print shows Benjamin Franklin, circa 1780, in a head-and-shoulders portrait, wearing a fur cap. Franklin had gray squirrels sent to England in the 1770s, when he lived in London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c...
|14 hr
|Born Again Gay
|1
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|19 hr
|Jimmy Franks
|1,305
|Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives...
|Apr 8
|Jimmy Franks
|12
|Storm to spread snow from Michigan to Pennsylva...
|Apr 7
|Jimmy Franks
|2
|Superintendent: Dallas student disciplined for ...
|Apr 6
|Whack Nude Cheeks
|1
|Man Wearing Dumb T-Shirt In Drunk Bust
|Apr 5
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|Sean Splicer
|2,713
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC