Tempus Announces BRCA Focused Initiative in Partnership with Penn's Basser Center for BRCA
Tempus, a technology company focused on helping doctors personalize cancer treatment by collecting, sorting and analyzing clinical and molecular data, has announced a new collaboration with cancer experts at the Basser Center for BRCA in the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania to improve and personalize treatment for patients with heritable BRCA mutations. Located within Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center, the Basser Center is focused solely on the prevention and treatment of cancers that are associated with heritable BRCA mutations.
