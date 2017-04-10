Tax Day protesters demand Trump relea...

Tax Day protesters demand Trump release tax returns

Read more: CBS News

Protesters gather on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, April 15, 2017, during a Tax Day demonstration calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. Demonstrators took to the streets in dozens of cities nationwide Saturday to call on the president to release his tax returns, saying Americans deserve to know about his income, debts, business ties, and potential conflicts of interest.

