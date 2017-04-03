Suspect in 12 western NY arsons being held in Pennsylvania

Authorities say a 19-year-old man being held in a Pennsylvania jail faces a dozen arson charges for fires he set in two western New York communities last month. Police say Jonathan Young set a total of 12 fires from March 2 to March 25 in the city of Jamestown and the neighboring village of Falconer in Chautauqua County, on the Pennsylvania border 55 miles south of Buffalo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.