Suspect in 12 western NY arsons being held in Pennsylvania
Authorities say a 19-year-old man being held in a Pennsylvania jail faces a dozen arson charges for fires he set in two western New York communities last month. Police say Jonathan Young set a total of 12 fires from March 2 to March 25 in the city of Jamestown and the neighboring village of Falconer in Chautauqua County, on the Pennsylvania border 55 miles south of Buffalo.
