Storm to spread snow from Michigan to Pennsylvania, West Virginia
While snow was contained to northern New England for the first half of the week, wintry precipitation will sneak into the Midwest and mid-Atlantic during the second half of the week. Rain will become mixed with and then change to snow from near the shores of Lake Michigan Wednesday night to the central and southern Appalachians Thursday night and Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives...
|2 hr
|Mrs Olsons coffee...
|8
|Man Wearing Dumb T-Shirt In Drunk Bust
|23 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Tue
|Sean Splicer
|2,713
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Three Rivers
|1,300
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|'I was the best qualified': Biden regrets not r...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|5
|Community college opposed (Jun '08)
|Apr 2
|Sean Splicer
|16
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC