Storm to spread snow from Michigan to Pennsylvania, West Virginia

16 hrs ago

While snow was contained to northern New England for the first half of the week, wintry precipitation will sneak into the Midwest and mid-Atlantic during the second half of the week. Rain will become mixed with and then change to snow from near the shores of Lake Michigan Wednesday night to the central and southern Appalachians Thursday night and Friday.

