State AG's office charges 33 with drug-dealing in Allegheny, Westmoreland

20 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Nearly three dozen drug dealers were charged Thursday in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties as part of a concerted effort involving numerous police agencies and coordinated by the state attorney general's office. Round-ups of the 33 accused street- and mid-level dealers in heroin and crack cocaine were taking place during the course of the day with the help of 18 local police departments.

