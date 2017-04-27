State AG's office charges 33 with drug-dealing in Allegheny, Westmoreland
Nearly three dozen drug dealers were charged Thursday in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties as part of a concerted effort involving numerous police agencies and coordinated by the state attorney general's office. Round-ups of the 33 accused street- and mid-level dealers in heroin and crack cocaine were taking place during the course of the day with the help of 18 local police departments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|14 min
|Jack
|1,310
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Wed
|Ghost Teachers
|349
|Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13)
|Apr 20
|John Kotsch
|21
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 19
|Lighton
|1
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 19
|Lighton
|2
|First transgender discrimination case to challe... (Jan '15)
|Apr 18
|kyman
|4
|Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c...
|Apr 14
|Safe Space Snowfl...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC