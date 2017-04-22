Skipping correspondents' dinner, Trump will instead rally in Pennsylvania
Skipping correspondents' dinner, Trump will instead rally in Pennsylvania "Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania," Trump tweeted. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pQftVs WASHINGTON - President Trump has chosen to hold a campaign rally in Pennsylvania next Saturday rather than attend the annual dinner of White House correspondents.
