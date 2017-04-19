Sen. Baldwin prepares for re-election...

Sen. Baldwin prepares for re-election fight in 2018

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin speaks at the Democratic National Committee's LGBT Caucus meeting at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on July 26, 2016. As Democrats gear up for the congressional mid-term elections in 2018, one race that will be critical for the LGBT community and potentially a challenge to win is the re-election bid of U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin , the only out lesbian in Congress.

