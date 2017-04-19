Sen. Baldwin prepares for re-election fight in 2018
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin speaks at the Democratic National Committee's LGBT Caucus meeting at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on July 26, 2016. As Democrats gear up for the congressional mid-term elections in 2018, one race that will be critical for the LGBT community and potentially a challenge to win is the re-election bid of U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin , the only out lesbian in Congress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|19 min
|Jack
|1,307
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|9 hr
|Lighton
|1
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|9 hr
|Lighton
|2
|Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13)
|10 hr
|Consolidation
|20
|First transgender discrimination case to challe... (Jan '15)
|Tue
|kyman
|4
|Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c...
|Apr 14
|Safe Space Snowfl...
|5
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Apr 13
|Sean
|2,714
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC