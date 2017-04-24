Real estate investor enters Pennsylvania's US Senate race
There's a new face in the crowd that's vying to challenge the re-election bid by Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. Real estate investor Jeffrey Bartos announced Monday that he'll seek the Republican Party nomination to challenge Casey in 2018.
