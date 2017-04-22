PolitiFact: Sims told - Pants On Fire' lie about White
PolitiFact Pennsylvania has ruled that state Rep. Brian Sims told a "Pants On Fire" lie about fellow Rep. Martina White in a fundraising letter. In the letter, Sims wrote, "Finally, I will continue to fight against Republicans like Martina White, who like Trump, wants to deport all of our hard-working immigrant brothers and sisters and whitewash America."
