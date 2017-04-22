PolitiFact: Sims told - Pants On Fire...

PolitiFact: Sims told - Pants On Fire' lie about White

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Northeasttimes.com

PolitiFact Pennsylvania has ruled that state Rep. Brian Sims told a "Pants On Fire" lie about fellow Rep. Martina White in a fundraising letter. In the letter, Sims wrote, "Finally, I will continue to fight against Republicans like Martina White, who like Trump, wants to deport all of our hard-working immigrant brothers and sisters and whitewash America."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northeasttimes.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c... 1 hr Imprtnrd 4
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Tue Jimmy Franks 1,305
News Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives... Apr 8 Jimmy Franks 12
News Storm to spread snow from Michigan to Pennsylva... Apr 7 Jimmy Franks 2
News Superintendent: Dallas student disciplined for ... Apr 6 Whack Nude Cheeks 1
News Man Wearing Dumb T-Shirt In Drunk Bust Apr 5 Christsharian Dee... 2
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) Apr 4 Sean Splicer 2,713
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,423 • Total comments across all topics: 280,241,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC