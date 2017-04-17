Police seek US suspect accused of committing murder on Facebook
Facebook post by Steve Stephens tagging his co-workers that he won't be in to work because of his planned 'Easter day slaughter Police say that Steve Stephens shot his victim on the air and boasted of committing two other murders before signing off. Stephens is described as being just over 6 feet tall, weighing about 244 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First transgender discrimination case to challe... (Jan '15)
|17 hr
|C Kersey
|3
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|18 hr
|Jimmy Franks
|1,306
|Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c...
|Apr 14
|Safe Space Snowfl...
|5
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Apr 13
|Sean
|2,714
|Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives...
|Apr 8
|Jimmy Franks
|12
|Storm to spread snow from Michigan to Pennsylva...
|Apr 7
|Jimmy Franks
|2
|Superintendent: Dallas student disciplined for ...
|Apr 6
|Whack Nude Cheeks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC