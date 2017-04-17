Police seek US suspect accused of com...

Police seek US suspect accused of committing murder on Facebook

13 hrs ago

Facebook post by Steve Stephens tagging his co-workers that he won't be in to work because of his planned 'Easter day slaughter Police say that Steve Stephens shot his victim on the air and boasted of committing two other murders before signing off. Stephens is described as being just over 6 feet tall, weighing about 244 pounds.

