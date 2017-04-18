Per Gun-Grabbers, April 19 Commemorates Armed Citizen 'Treason' against Government
On this day in 1775, volunteer Minuteman militia leader Captain John Parker, along with over 70 of his neighbors, stood their ground against government enforcers . They refused to disarm and defended themselves against lethal coercion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
