Pennsylvania starts year's spraying to suppress black flies
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said Monday aerial spraying for black flies has begun in a program that targets more than 1,600 miles of waterway in 37 counties. Spraying began last week for the flies, also known as gnats, along the Juniata and Susquehanna rivers and their tributaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13)
|Apr 20
|John Kotsch
|21
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Apr 19
|Jimmy Franks
|1,308
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 19
|Lighton
|1
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 19
|Lighton
|2
|First transgender discrimination case to challe... (Jan '15)
|Apr 18
|kyman
|4
|Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c...
|Apr 14
|Safe Space Snowfl...
|5
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Apr 13
|Sean
|2,714
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC