Pennsylvania starts year's spraying to suppress black flies

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said Monday aerial spraying for black flies has begun in a program that targets more than 1,600 miles of waterway in 37 counties. Spraying began last week for the flies, also known as gnats, along the Juniata and Susquehanna rivers and their tributaries.

