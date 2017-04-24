Pennsylvania man gets 7 years for rol...

Pennsylvania man gets 7 years for role in $3M jewelry heist

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a $3 million heist at a Connecticut jewelry store four years ago. Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Jeffrey Houston, of Allentown, was also sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Wed Had Enough 1,309
Poll Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11) Wed Ghost Teachers 349
Poll Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13) Apr 20 John Kotsch 21
Prince Hall Freemasons Apr 19 Lighton 1
Prince Hall Freemasons Apr 19 Lighton 2
News First transgender discrimination case to challe... (Jan '15) Apr 18 kyman 4
News Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c... Apr 14 Safe Space Snowfl... 5
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,607,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC