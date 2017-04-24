Pennsylvania man gets 7 years for role in $3M jewelry heist
A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a $3 million heist at a Connecticut jewelry store four years ago. Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Jeffrey Houston, of Allentown, was also sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation.
