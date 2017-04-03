Pennsylvania man charged with raping same woman twice

Fifty-six-year-old Bruce Shomper, of Halifax Township, faces 31 counts including rape, burglary, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse for the incidents at another home in the township on March 23 and March 31. The woman tells police that Shomper showed up drunk at her home and entered through an unlocked door before forcing her to perform sex acts. Eight days later, Shomper returned to the woman's home and pounded on the door until she answered, then forced his way inside, choked her, hit her in the face, and again raped her.

