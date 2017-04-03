Pennsylvania man charged with raping same woman twice
Fifty-six-year-old Bruce Shomper, of Halifax Township, faces 31 counts including rape, burglary, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse for the incidents at another home in the township on March 23 and March 31. The woman tells police that Shomper showed up drunk at her home and entered through an unlocked door before forcing her to perform sex acts. Eight days later, Shomper returned to the woman's home and pounded on the door until she answered, then forced his way inside, choked her, hit her in the face, and again raped her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|3 min
|Sean Splicer
|2,713
|Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives...
|7 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|7
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|13 hr
|Three Rivers
|1,300
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Sun
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|'I was the best qualified': Biden regrets not r...
|Sun
|Cath League of Du...
|5
|Community college opposed (Jun '08)
|Sun
|Sean Splicer
|16
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|Mar 29
|wild man
|9
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC