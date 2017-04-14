Pennsylvania Democrats facing pressure to oppose state immigration bills

With a few chants, one bullhorn and a lot of polite conversation, local activists are trying to change the conversation about immigration in Pennsylvania by targeting area Democratic state legislators who are leaning right on policies affecting undocumented people. Ten activists gathered outside his district office Thursday for a rally organized by the Thomas Merton Center and the nonprofit Casa San Jose, which connects immigrants in Allegheny County with community resources.

