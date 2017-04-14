Pennsylvania Democrats facing pressure to oppose state immigration bills
With a few chants, one bullhorn and a lot of polite conversation, local activists are trying to change the conversation about immigration in Pennsylvania by targeting area Democratic state legislators who are leaning right on policies affecting undocumented people. Ten activists gathered outside his district office Thursday for a rally organized by the Thomas Merton Center and the nonprofit Casa San Jose, which connects immigrants in Allegheny County with community resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|14 hr
|Sean
|2,714
|Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c...
|Wed
|Okay
|4
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Apr 11
|Jimmy Franks
|1,305
|Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives...
|Apr 8
|Jimmy Franks
|12
|Storm to spread snow from Michigan to Pennsylva...
|Apr 7
|Jimmy Franks
|2
|Superintendent: Dallas student disciplined for ...
|Apr 6
|Whack Nude Cheeks
|1
|Man Wearing Dumb T-Shirt In Drunk Bust
|Apr 5
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC