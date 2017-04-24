Pennsylvania cracking down on illegal gaming at bars, clubs
The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement says it conducted inspections Tuesday in 48 bars and clubs around western Pennsylvania, resulting in the seizure of 215 illegal gambling devices and over $177,000 cash. The businesses were in Washington, Westmoreland, Fayette, and Allegheny counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|7 hr
|Had Enough
|1,309
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|12 hr
|Ghost Teachers
|349
|Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13)
|Apr 20
|John Kotsch
|21
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 19
|Lighton
|1
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 19
|Lighton
|2
|First transgender discrimination case to challe... (Jan '15)
|Apr 18
|kyman
|4
|Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c...
|Apr 14
|Safe Space Snowfl...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC