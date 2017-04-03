Pennsylvania comedian plays April Fools prank on letter carrier
People with letters to mail often leave them for their carrier instead of finding a curbside box or taking them to the post office. The stamped letter Kelly put in the mail slot in the door of his Lewisburg home on Fourth Street was 10 feet long.
