Pennsylvania chief top choice to lead...

Pennsylvania chief top choice to lead DeLand Police Department

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Jason Umberger, chief of police of the Swatara Township Police Department, was picked by a selection committee to replace retiring Chief Bill Ridgway. City Manager Michael Pleus will travel to Pennsylvania to talk to the community and its leaders about Umberger before entering into contract negotiations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c... 3 hr Safe Space Snowfl... 5
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) 21 hr Sean 2,714
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Apr 11 Jimmy Franks 1,305
News Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives... Apr 8 Jimmy Franks 12
News Storm to spread snow from Michigan to Pennsylva... Apr 7 Jimmy Franks 2
News Superintendent: Dallas student disciplined for ... Apr 6 Whack Nude Cheeks 1
News Man Wearing Dumb T-Shirt In Drunk Bust Apr 5 Christsharian Dee... 2
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,261 • Total comments across all topics: 280,282,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC