Pennsylvania chief top choice to lead DeLand Police Department
Jason Umberger, chief of police of the Swatara Township Police Department, was picked by a selection committee to replace retiring Chief Bill Ridgway. City Manager Michael Pleus will travel to Pennsylvania to talk to the community and its leaders about Umberger before entering into contract negotiations.
