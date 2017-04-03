Pennsylvania Businesses to See Worker...

Pennsylvania Businesses to See Workers' Comp Insurance Rate Cut

Pennsylvania businesses will see another cut in workers' compensation insurance rates while maintaining benefit levels for injured workers, Wolf Administration cabinet secretaries for the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and Labor & Industry announced. Insurance Commissioner Teresa Miller and Labor & Industry Secretary Kathy Manderino made the announcement at an event at Global Advanced Metals in Boyertown, Penn.

