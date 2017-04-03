Pennsylvania Businesses to See Workers' Comp Insurance Rate Cut
Pennsylvania businesses will see another cut in workers' compensation insurance rates while maintaining benefit levels for injured workers, Wolf Administration cabinet secretaries for the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and Labor & Industry announced. Insurance Commissioner Teresa Miller and Labor & Industry Secretary Kathy Manderino made the announcement at an event at Global Advanced Metals in Boyertown, Penn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|7 hr
|rob
|1,299
|Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives...
|8 hr
|Baptistism by Proxy
|6
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Sun
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|'I was the best qualified': Biden regrets not r...
|Sun
|Cath League of Du...
|5
|Community college opposed (Jun '08)
|Sun
|Sean Splicer
|16
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Sun
|Sean Splicer
|2,712
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|Mar 29
|wild man
|9
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC