Pennsylvania-based teen retailer Rue ...

Pennsylvania-based teen retailer Rue 21 closing 400 stores

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The privately-held company, based in Cranberry, about 20 miles north of Pittsburgh, still has more than 700 stores in 48 states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First transgender discrimination case to challe... (Jan '15) Sun C Kersey 3
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Sun Jimmy Franks 1,306
News Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c... Apr 14 Safe Space Snowfl... 5
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) Apr 13 Sean 2,714
News Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives... Apr 8 Jimmy Franks 12
News Storm to spread snow from Michigan to Pennsylva... Apr 7 Jimmy Franks 2
News Superintendent: Dallas student disciplined for ... Apr 6 Whack Nude Cheeks 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,496 • Total comments across all topics: 280,373,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC