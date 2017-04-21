Pennsylvania Ballet II comes to Udpac with Snow White
Following the success of last year's The Jungle Book, Pennsylvania Ballet II presents another original ballet for the entire family, Snow White. The performance takes place on April 29 at 11 am at Upper Darby Performing Arts Center, 601 N. Lansdowne Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA.
