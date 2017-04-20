Penn Moving to Increase Monitoring of Underground Frats
The University of Pennsylvania says unrecognized fraternities and sororities will be held to the same standards as official groups as part of a more formal relationship with the school. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the move is based on recommendations from a task force formed last year after sexually suggestive party invitations were sent to freshman women by one of the "underground" groups.
