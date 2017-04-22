One arrested, one sought in connection with discovery of Hopatcong woman's body
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with moving and concealing the remains of the Hopatcong woman found dead in the median of Route 22 in Branchburg last week, the prosecutor's office said. David DeSantos, 26, of Henryville, is charged with second-degree disturbing human remains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c...
|6 hr
|Imprtnrd
|4
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Jimmy Franks
|1,305
|Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives...
|Apr 8
|Jimmy Franks
|12
|Storm to spread snow from Michigan to Pennsylva...
|Apr 7
|Jimmy Franks
|2
|Superintendent: Dallas student disciplined for ...
|Apr 6
|Whack Nude Cheeks
|1
|Man Wearing Dumb T-Shirt In Drunk Bust
|Apr 5
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|Sean Splicer
|2,713
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC