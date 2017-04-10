Nonbelievers' challenge to House pray...

Nonbelievers' challenge to House prayers allowed to proceed

A federal judge in Pennsylvania has kept alive a lawsuit by nonbelievers who want to be allowed to give invocations at the start of state House sessions. U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner ruled Friday the case will continue on the claim that the practice violates the Establishment Clause of the Constitution's First Amendment, prohibiting the establishment of religion by the government.

