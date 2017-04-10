Nonbelievers' challenge to House prayers allowed to proceed
A federal judge in Pennsylvania has kept alive a lawsuit by nonbelievers who want to be allowed to give invocations at the start of state House sessions. U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner ruled Friday the case will continue on the claim that the practice violates the Establishment Clause of the Constitution's First Amendment, prohibiting the establishment of religion by the government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman spends $35,000 to care for a sick dog upd...
|23 min
|Parden Pard
|9
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Fri
|Jimmy Franks
|1,312
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Apr 26
|Ghost Teachers
|349
|Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13)
|Apr 20
|John Kotsch
|21
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 19
|Lighton
|1
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 19
|Lighton
|2
|First transgender discrimination case to challe... (Jan '15)
|Apr 18
|kyman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC