News from Second and State

Though the legislature was not in Harrisburg for session this week, there's still some news you can use from the capital city. While this year's primary may seem a little sleepy, we've now got a little more action to look forward to next May. Two current Pennsylvania state representatives will battle it out in the republican primary to challenge U.S. Senator Bob Casey next fall.
|First transgender discrimination case to challe... (Jan '15)
|20 hr
|C Kersey
|3
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|21 hr
|Jimmy Franks
|1,306
|Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c...
|Apr 14
|Safe Space Snowfl...
|5
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Apr 13
|Sean
|2,714
|Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives...
|Apr 8
|Jimmy Franks
|12
|Storm to spread snow from Michigan to Pennsylva...
|Apr 7
|Jimmy Franks
|2
|Superintendent: Dallas student disciplined for ...
|Apr 6
|Whack Nude Cheeks
|1
